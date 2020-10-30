In line with its vision of inspiring a healthier and happier world, Avila Naturalle Ltd, a manufacturer of natural body care and food products in Nigeria is set to launch Avilan Water and Beverages, a new division of the company focussed on the production of premium quality table water, natural juices and other healthy drinks.

The new division will commence operations in November, following the official commissioning of its state-of-the-art factory located at the Ikotun/Igando axis of Lagos State. According to the Founder of the company, Mrs Temitope Mayegun, Avila Naturalle is in existence to add value to the lives of Nigerians and people all over the world, through our natural products that address diverse human needs ranging from body care, foods and drinks.

“As a company that is divinely inspired, Avila Naturalle is out to make a bold and positive impact in the lives of the people. Our brand philosophy is to right the wrong in our society by helping people to break free from the usage or consumption of products that have long term adverse effect on their health”.

“Our products are natural, and we have been able to deliver this in our Body Care and Foods products. Now we are bringing the same philosophy to our new Water and Beverages products. We will be launching Avilan Table Water and Drinks as part of our commitment to ensure that Nigerians get the very best quality and natural products that are not only healthy and safe for consumption but also enhance their overall wellness”, Mrs Mayegun noted.

Avilan Water & Beverages products are manufactured under a conducive environment, in compliance with very stringent processes and procedures that conform to Good Manufacturing Practices with State-of-the-art equipment and machineries.

Mayegun highlighted the several benefits of the factory beyond the high quality and affordable products. The factory will also contribute significantly toward economic growth, employment generation, increased local content as well as strategic brand and market positioning.

She added that the factory would manufacture large scale products that would address the needs of Nigerians for natural, safe and quality products, thereby further strengthening the company’s position in the Nigerian FMCG sector and also place the company on the global reckoning.

Avila natural is a leading manufacturer of 100% NATURAL body care products in Africa. Since inception in 2017, the company has redefined the Nigerian body care space by promoting the health and safety of Nigerians through the encouragement of natural body care products comprising of skincare, haircare, mouth care, foot care etc.

The overall vision of the company is to inspire a healthier and happier world. The company is committed to offering purely natural, safe, and healthier products in order to help people break free from the usage or consumption of toxic and harmful body care or Food products. The new Water and Beverages Division is in tandem with this vision and boasts of three major categories of products including water, juices and healthy drinks.