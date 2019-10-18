An Abuja-based real estate firm, Cosgrove, has kick-started a 1,000-tree-planting programme as a gesture of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to commemorate its 2019 Customer Week.

It said the activity also reflects its environment-friendly policy as it continues building its over 1,000 automated homes in three estates in the FCT.

Chief Executive Officer of Cosgrove, Mr Umar Abdullahi, who led the team on the occasion, discussed the motivation for the tree-planting activity saying: “It is an effort to give back to society, to serve society and make efforts that will regenerate environmental splendour.

“Yes, we are a multiple, award-winning real estate development company; we build the best automated homes, but we also believe in the development of a serene environment around a home as that adds value to the structure.”

Discussing the environmental benefits of trees he said: “Trees are a source of benefit to nations; they support the economy, absorb harmful gases, support wildlife, improve mental health, offsets environmental impacts and help control flood.

“Trees give off oxygen that we all need to breathe; trees also reduce the amount of storm water runoff, and this reduces erosion and pollution in our waterways and may reduce the effects of flooding,” adding that several species of wildlife depend on trees for habitat. He noted that trees also provide food, protection, and homes for many birds and mammals.

“Trees are the oldest living organisms on the planet, not only are they aesthetically beautiful, they offset environmental impacts and create a healthy, clean environment for us to enjoy.”

While he explained that trees prevent nearly $7 billion in health costs annually by filtering air pollution and preventing more adverse effects, he added that trees increase aesthetic value of homes and reduce energy costs, adding that recent studies show that mature trees planted in a nicely-manicured yards could increase a home’s value between 1 – 19 percent.

“In fact, neighbourhood streets with shady trees can be a staggering 6 – 10 degrees cooler than streets without trees. This not only affects the comfort of the neighbourhood, but also reduces the area’s energy needs.”

He called on homeowners to consider increasing the value of their homes by planting trees around. He explained that although it might take a while to grow to maturity, but the trees will eventually grow and be enjoyed by residents for many years to come.

Abdullahi said he has a penchant for innovation and flawless service delivery as he continues to advance the credibility of the company. He added that the tree-planting exercise was also an avenue for team bonding among staff and the community, so as to engender healthy social relationship among them and this he believes would lead to cooperation with a view to serving customers better.