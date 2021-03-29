A Lagos lawyer, Victor Emerson, has petitioned the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), urging it to probe unpaid sports bet winnings of over N186 million involving his clients.

In a petition dated February 24, 2021, he said his clients, Cephas Esemeka, Goodluck Solomon and Uloeze Odum, won N186,554,545 after placing bets with Bet Bonanza, but were not paid. Esemeka, Solomon and Odum had on January 16, 2021, also petitioned the commission over the same issue. NLRC acknowledged receipt of the petitions on February 17 and 24.

In a letter to the NLRC Director General, on March 16, Emerson stated that the commission was yet to respond to the petition of February 24, several weeks after receiving it. He said the agency’s delay in attending to the petition “lends credence to our clients’ suspicions that the Commission may have assumed a position on this issue to their detriment”.

Emerson added: “We have no hesitation, whatsoever, in taking this matter outside the Commission where it appears the Commission is being deliberate in the dereliction of its statutory duties.”