By Doris Obinna

The cereal brand, Kellogg’s, has declared December 5, as the closing of entries for the second edition of its flagship children scholarship scheme “Kellogg’s Superstars contest, while winners are to emerge on the eve of Christmas, December 24.

Kellogg’s Superstars contest is an essay writing competition initiative designed for children within the age bracket of five to twelve years to sharpen their writing skills while also stimulating the creative uniqueness in them. Children who perform excellently in the essay competition will be awarded with prize money in pursuance of their education.

In a statement, the firm disclosed that the first edition kicked off in March 2019 as an offline Essay Contest, reaching up to 1.8 million pupils at approximately 12,000 schools across Rivers, Lagos and Oyo State after which 50 outstanding pupils emerged, receiving one hundred thousand Naira each – cumulatively five Million Naira worth of scholarship.

“However, this edition is online based which also presents a far-reaching opportunity to more participants across the nation. The competition is open to any child within the stipulated age range anywhere in Nigeria.

“The task requires writing an essay of not more than 100 words on the topic ‘Why my Mum is a Super mum’ to be submitted along with a nice photograph taken with their mum featuring 5 packs of Kellogg’s Coco pops.

“The cumulative tune of ten million worth of scholarship is open to hundred outstanding children who can demonstrate their creative prowess through writing while outperforming others in the competition.”

The Marketing Manager, Kellogg’s, Darlington Igabali, said, that Kellogg’s Superstars Scholarship contest 2.0 will be taking a more interesting dimension as this is also supported online on https://kelloggsnigeria.ng/, to cover the entire nation.

“Entries were declared open couple of months back with the task to write a short and concise essay of not more than 100 words on the topic ‘Why my Mum is a Super Mum’ then following the rest of the guidelines, this will see a hundred outstanding children emerge as winners to receive a Hundred Thousand Naira worth of scholarship each.

“This edition topic was carefully crafted because the Kellogg’s brand recognizes the value and the contribution of mothers towards the growth of the society which can never be overemphasized. And, on the other hand the exercise tends to further strengthen the bond between the child and mother,” he said.

“It is important to note that entries for this edition can be received directly and through our website https://kelloggsnigeria.ng/ and the link can also be accessed via social media pages i.e Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at Kelloggsnigeria, and is open to children within the age bracket of five to12 years old,” Igabali stated.

Also, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun, said, “this initiative was borne out of the brand’s passion to contribute to the growing educational status of the nation, with the belief that by encouraging these pupils at a very tender age through the scholarship offer, smoother way is literally being paved for a brighter tomorrow.”

Entries are currently being received through the brand’s website https://kelloggsnigeria.ng/ and the link can also be accessed via social media platforms from i.e Facebook and Instagram; which closes by first week in December after which judges will sit to deliberate on the most outstanding hundred entries who will become the eventual beneficiaries of the Ten Million Scholarship to be announced on December 24.