Christopher Oji

The Managing Partner, Blueprint Consulting, Tijani Ramoni Adeyanju, has dissociated the firm from the high profile fraud allegedly committed by a former banker and current passive partner of the firm, Mr. Seye Onigbinde.

Adeyanju ,said that Blueprint Consulting is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission to carry out the business of accounting services, training, tax advisory and business support services and not in the business of trading of Foreign Exchange or any allied services whatsoever.

He said that Mr. Onigbinde traded in Foreign Exchange in his personal capacity and not as a partner in Blueprint Consulting. According to him, Onigbinde breached the provisions of Memorandum of Association of the company as registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Meanwhile, Onigbinde was arrested for allegedly swindling over 200 Nigerians of N500 million in illegal forex deals. According to police report, Onigbinde proposed to double the victims Returns on Investment monthly through forex deals. A promise, the report stated that he initially fulfilled and gained the trust of his victims, especially that of the first set of investors who introduced other victims to him.

The report stated that Onigbinde allegedly swindled his victims for about three years with no registered office address and licence; permanently switched off his phone and was not detected by law enforcement agents:”Mr Seye Onigbinde ,fraudulently printed letterheads in the name of Blueprint Consulting to perfect his illicit dealings with his personal clients,” it stated.

He was, however, tracked and arrested by detectives led by the Area Commander Area ‘F’, ACP Akinbayo Olasoji, through Onigbinde’s wife who had threatened to run to America with their only child when she discovered the illegal dealings by her husband.

The report stated that Onigbinde admitted to the crime and signified willingness to pay back within one year.

The firm assured the availability of the Managing Partner, Mr. Tijani Ramoni Adeyanju, to cooperate with the security agencies in their investigations of the allegations leveled against Mr. Onigbinde. “The firm, therefore, urges the general public, particularly the law enforcement agents to deal with him in his individual capacity.