Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Household items company, Procter and Gamble, yesterday kicked off the distribution of over one million diapers to nursing mothers across the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State.

The Director of Government Relation for the company in Nigeria, Mrs Temitope Iluyemi while speaking with newsmen at Raha village, Bunza LGA of Kebbi State during the official flag off of the exercise on Friday, disclosed that about 350 jobs will be created in the state through the distribution.

According to her, “we are in Kebbi State in partnership with Kebbi state government to promote maternal mortality and child care. We believe that our vision, with pampers brand, which is to deliver healthy babies, healthy lifestyles in line with state government objective will improve child care, immunization and antenatal.

“Looking at the size of the issue in Kebbi state, we are providing over a million pampers, individual diapers across all the 21 LGAs of the state. It is coming from our factory where we are making provisions, donations for this and we are planning to reach as many people as possible”

Iluyemi who disclosed that about 350 new jobs would be created through the distribution network of the items, said the company is extending the same social service to four states in Nigeria. She commended the Kebbi state government for providing conducive environment and their partnership to reach out to women, children who deserve the items. In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafaar Mohammad Zuru said that the intervention of the company would go a long way in improving the hygiene of babies and nursing mothers as well as improvement of quality healthcare in Kebbi State.

“In the same vein, it will stimulate the intake of immunization and ANC coverage. This is, of course, a motivation. We realised that the ANC attendance is high in our healthcare centre. About 200 mothers attend ANC in a month but delivery is the problem.”