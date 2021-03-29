In order to improve and develop children’s interest in reading, PEN Nigeria in collaboration with Natnudo Foods has donated books to Air Force Base Primary School 1, 2 & 3, Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja during the celebration of World Book Day.

Folu Agoi, President PEN Nigeria, in his welcome address said World Book Day is remarkable in the lives of children and adults because it makes people to be be connected to books.

“ PEN promotes literacy, encourages freedom of speech, linguistic rights and people should be proud of their mother tongue and they should not feel inferior.

PEN also encourages diversity in words so everybody no matter how small their community is, they should be proud of their mother tongue and endeavour to write it.

Raphael James, Director General, Centre for Research Information and Media Development ( CRIMD), said he runs a library where people make use of it free of charge.

He disclosed he has donated over 13, 256 books in Nigeria and the essence is to develop and improve the reading culture.

“When we start having readers that is when we will start having positive changes in the country.