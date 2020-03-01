David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Vice-Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Uli, Anambra State, Professor Greg Nwakoby has declared that universities should be known for teaching and research as CypherCrescent Nigeria Limited donated twenty-five licenses of one of its software tools, “Structured Engineering Presentation and Analytics Leverage (SEPAL) to the institution to help it for research activities.

Cypher Crescent Nigeria limited which the Geology Department of the institution attracted is a company that is specialized in Well, Reservoir and Facility Management, consulting, among others.

Donating the SEPAL software worth over $2million to the university at the Igbariam campus, the Product Manager, Technical Operations and Client Support of the company, Mr. Tunde Adeyemo said the gesture was an avenue to enhance integration between the academia and industries through research work, and as well assist production of graduates that would solve problems through research.

Prof Nwakoby in his comments lauded the Geology Department of the Institution with Professor Kingsley Nwozor as its head for attracting the company for such a collaborative effort and sponsorship. He described it as a step in the right direction and in line with his earlier instruction to Heads of Departments of the school, to reach out for external sponsorship as, according to him, government alone could not fund academics.

“We discover that there are people out there who will benefit from the research you conduct, then we go to them and showcase what we have. There are lots of people who are interested in helping. The only problem is that some of us are not reaching out, “ the VC said.

He advised the Geology Department to utilize the donation very well and asked them as well as other recipients of such assistance to always appreciate and immortalize their donors.