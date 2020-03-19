Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A manufacturing firm, BALMITA Industrial Ventures Limited, has dragged the incorporated Trustees of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over an alleged breach of contract to the tune of N13billion.

Also joined as defendants in the suit marked FCT/ABJ/CV/563/19 are ALGON Assets and Funds Limited; the Minister of Finance and Budget Planning; the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

According to court documents, BALMITA Industrial Ventures was contracted by ALGON to produce 40,440 units of mobile science and technology tools under the intervention project for public primary schools across Nigeria, which the firm executed.

The plaintiff, however, alleged that after the contract was executed, ALGON failed to live up to expectations by not paying for the equipment produced.

In the suit filed by Mr E A Egbebu, the plaintiff is asking the court to declare that he is entitled to be paid for the cost of production of 44,440 units of mobile science and technology kits under a contract entered into between the plaintiff and the 1st and 2nd defendants under her intervention projects for public schools nationwide by virtue of a contract agreement between the parties dated June 22, 2018.

In addition, the company is also praying the court for an order compelling the defendants to pay over the sum of N13, 003, 200,000.00 to them being 70 per cent of the cost of production of 46,440 units of the science kits for public primary schools nationwide under the intervention projects of the 1st defendant.

It is further seeking an order of the court restraining the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Accountant-General of the Federation from paying out the sum of N5,240,516,188.21 without the 1st and 2nd defendants first settling her indebtedness to the plaintiff in the sum of N13 billion, being 70 per cent cost of production of 46,440 units of mobile science and technology kits for public schools nationwide under the intervention project of the 1st defendant.

Meanwhile, further hearing into the matter has been adjourned to April 9.