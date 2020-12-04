From Uche Usim, Abuja

To address the worrisome level of insecurity in the country, the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, E.F. Network, Mr Gideon Egbuchulam has called for stronger supper for security agencies, even as he urged Nigerians to contribute their quota towards making Nigeria safer.

Egbuchulam, who stated this in Abuja on Friday, at a media briefing revealed that his Hi-Tec Firm recently launched a security solution known as efphonetaxi, describing it as part of its contributions to the Nigeria’s security architecture.

According to him, embracing deeper use of ICT solutions will be very effective in crime fighting.

He said: “At E.F Network, we have developed the efphonetaxi to assist in crime fighting by the security agencies in Nigeria.

“We cannot all be security officers to make a difference, but we could contribute to our country in different ways to enhance the country’s security apparatus”.

Egbuchulam noted that Nigeria, unfortunately, was among some of the countries in the world that are bedeviled with high rate of kidnapping and other criminalities.

He added that some of the strategies adapted by countries in similar situation was the use of ICT and asymmetric approach for crime fighting; advising Nigerians to embrace the use of the new technology-efphonetaxi to curtail the scary level of phone related crimes.

The Chairman added; “Efphonetaxi will reduce the number of phone related crimes, as the solution has anti-kidnapping tool which will help Nigeria security agencies respond faster to crimes.

“With the solution, Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief from the incessant phone related crimes or phone owners exposing their phone contents to thieves or unauthorized users. The app gives precise location of the person in possession of the phone, thereby providing a tool for instant arrest and clampdown on marauders.

“The efphonetaxi.com app renders a stolen phone useless when remotely locked or even facilitates the arrest of the thief. Another beauty of the app is that the icon on the phone can be hidden where the thief won’t even know it is installed and codes or PIN only known to the owner is used to operate the phone remotely.

“The owner of the phone performs efphonetaxi commands remotely without the thief knowing what is happening, including snapping the pictures of the thief. In the event the owner was harmed, the pictures of the thief taken remotely by the owner or relative with the phone owner’s with PIN can be helpful to law enforcement agencies”, he explained.

He advised phone owners to share their access code with trusted friend or family member who can assist perform the functions of the remote command in the event the owner of the phone is unable to do so due to the phone being lost, stolen or owner kidnapped. “This is necessary because, if no command is sent to the phone, the thief may operate the phone. Once the lock code sent, the app locks the phone while the owner commences search activities. By so doing no unauthorized user can access any inform on that phone locked.

“If the owner or authorized user fails to initiate a recovery attempt, efphonetaxi app may not know that the phone has been stolen or lost. We advise any one requiring further explanation or assistance to contacts our customer service at 0903 333 4962 or visit efphonetax.com for more details”, he added.