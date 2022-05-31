By Zika Bobby

Avila Naturalle, manufacturer of natural skin care products in Africa, has embarked on an advocacy campaign against skin bleaching and the use of harmful chemical skincare products on the skin.

The campaign tagged: Be-You-Tiful 2.0, with the theme: Glow With The Best of Nature, was the second edition of the company’s annual advocacy programme aimed at sensitising the young Nigerian population against the danger of bleaching on their overall health.

It is one of Avila’s corporate social responsibilities (CSR) programmes targeted at the younger Nigerian population, particularly secondary school students in an attempt to catch them young and shape their mindset early enough with the orientation necessary for making the right skincare decisions from now.

The programme commenced on May 25 with visits to several secondary schools, hospitals, orphanages and primary healthcare centres in several locations and states across the country as part of activities to mark the International Children’s Day celebration.

The advocacy campaign stems from recent studies and media reports highlighting the prevalence of skin toning in Africa. A recent CNN report suggested that the skin whitening industry is estimated at $8 billion worldwide and is predicted to reach $11.8 billion by 2026. Studies suggest that women account for almost 80 per cent of sales worldwide.

According to the founder and President, Avila Naturalle, Temitope Mayegun, the high rate of Nigerian women and young ladies who apply skincare products containing harmful chemicals substances on their bodies every day and the rising health implications resulting from these chemical exposures is alarming.

“As a company, whose brand essence is to add value to the lives of Nigerians by providing 100 per cent natural solutions to their skin concerns, we are having this nationwide advocacy campaign against the use of harmful chemical-based skincare products to sensitise our young people about the dangers of using these harmful products, help them build their self-esteem and encourage them to be self-confident and understand that they are beautiful in their natural skin,” she said.

Over 5,000 secondary school children from different schools across the country were directly reached and sensitised.

