Residents of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, were excited as the management of Total Grace Oil and Gas rewarded some of its customers with COVID-19 palliatives.

The gesture, according to the Chief Executive Officer, of the firm, Dr. Henry Akinduro, was a way of empowering some poor members of the public in view of the challenge occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gift items presented by the firm include four Toyota Camry cars, 12 motorcycles, eight power generating sets and 10 freezers.

Four winners emerged from the draw which was conducted by Nollywood actors led by Prince Jide Kosoko.

Akinduro disclosed that the winners were drawn from the four newly inaugurated branches of the firm in Ibadan.

Oyo Commissioner for Lands and Housing,Ramon Abdulraheem, expressed gratitude to the firm for the gesture. “We are ready to support any good initiative that could bring succour to the people of the state,” he said.

Those present at the event were Mr. Bolaji Amusan, President, Theatre Practitioners Association of Nigeria, a.k.a Latin; an Indian, Mr Santosh Sigh and Yomi King, a.k.a Opebe.