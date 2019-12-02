Whyte Cleon has announced its forthcoming entrepreneurship development training for its ex-employees to equip them for proper and more productive ventures.

Chief Executive Officer, Nireti Adebayo, made this known when he addressed newsmen on activities line up for the celebration of the company’s 10th anniversary in the first quarter of 2020.

Adebayo said the company have delivered quality services to their clients and provided practical solutions in assisting them in strategy formulation and execution, talent acquisition, organizational performance and human capital investment.

She said this was in line with “Cleon-Life-after-ork” entrepreneurship scheme of the company.

“The entrepreneurship development training is a platform through which we aim to give back to the society by equipping our ex-employees with a new mindset that would make them become more productive, flourish and ultimately become solutions providers and employers of labour thereby helping to lift other large out of poverty.

“This initiative is the first of its kind which attest the status of Whyte Cleon limited as the fastest growing, future-forward and Human Resources Solutions providers.”

She added that the company is the first to organize a Guarantor’s forum for its employees and for all its clients and the first to be awarded with the ISO 9001:2015 certificate in Quality Management system.