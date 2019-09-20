Magnus Eze, Enugu

Private Estates International West Africa, promoters of Enugu Lifestyles and Golf City, has flagged off a special package for people from the South East geopolitical zone to invest in the Coal City.

Tagged ‘Akuluouno’, the think-home scheme is offering considerate incentives to Igbo people in the Diaspora to own property at affordable cost.

Managing Director of the company, Kingsley Eze, who led his team on a sensitisation road show on the streets of Enugu, last Saturday, said that particularly consideration would be given to people from the region displaced by insurgency in the North East.

He described Enugu as the capital of the South East, noting that if other well-meaning Igbo people could come and invest in the city; it will indeed create wealth and boost standard of living.

He explained that the idea was in tandem with the general call for the Igbo to invest in the South East as further canvassed in a recent conference organised by the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), South East.

“Akuluouno is our concept where people from this side of the country are encouraged to bring down their investments to Enugu. Before now, our maximum discount was five per cent if you’re making down payment, but with the Akuluouno promo, you can get as much as 10 per cent, even when you are paying in many instalments. We also offer very flexible payment plans. We are using this as an opportunity to encourage our people especially those that have been displaced by the insurgency in the north to come and invest in Enugu which is the capital of the South East states” he stated.

Eze added that luxury, serenity and security were the hallmarks of the Enugu Lifestyle and Golf City.