Phillips Consulting, a business and management consulting firm, has provided insight into the ‘Future of Work’ paradigm by exploring emerging trends and divers of the ‘Future of Work’ and distilling potential impacts on critical industries across Africa at AfricaNXT2022.

The company has, in the past two years re-imagine the future of work as the world comes to grips with the next normal, businesses and teams have to continue to adjust and react quickly to remain competitive.

African businesses and industry leaders are facing daunting tasks to navigate a post-COVID economic environment continuously shaped by accelerating digitisation, rising hybrid workplace, diversity, globalisation, and Artificial intelligence. To do nothing is dangerous to businesses and the prosperity of the African continent, said Rob Taiwo, Managing Director Phillips Consulting.

He said a recent study showed that 97% of employees had some kind of work related stress, which is the best time for a reset, especially after Covid.

“Employees are looking for a different type of leadership. Old school methods of command and control are collapsing. It is a new day and a new time. Companies that are going to win are embracing a new way. People are looking for more than money; increasingly people are working for purpose. Work-place culture is also taking the forefront in the way people seek employment,” he said.

According to Joshua Ademuwagun, Senior Managing Consultant & Head of Advisory: “We shared best practices and offered industry-focused considerations on how business leaders need to rethink their business models and strategies to best position themselves to leverage emerging opportunities.

Meanwhile, Remi Dada, Founder & CEO Spacefinish & Design Match Up stated that the future of work is about being empowered to work how you want, when you want. When employees are empowered, performance becomes the goal.

Corroborating earlier speakers, Arinola Fetuga, Head, HR & Admin, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund asked “How do we transfer knowledge and build strong relationships between employees and employers, when everyone is working in a different environment? That is where Technology comes into play when building the Future of work. But company policies, feedback, structure, and processes have to be adaptable to fit the evolving future”.

. “Innovation is building employee & employer management for the Future of work, Tech creates solutions for people that are different from you, but we have to be dynamic in the way we communicate with people individually,” said Enimien Inegbedion, Strategy and Transformation Project Manager, Hugo Technologies.