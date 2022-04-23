Nigeria’s foremost background check company, Background Check International (BCI) is set to hold a webinar on the state of insecurity in the country.

The webinar with the theme: Insecurity in Nigeria; The role of Background Check will hold next Wednesday April 27.

Saturday Sun gathered that the webinar is aimed at profering solutions to the myriads of problems caused by insecurity.

Managing Director of Background Check International, Mr Kola Olugbodi said the webinar would address the critical role of background checking to tackle insecurity in the country.

Olugbodi said the webinar would parade top notch speakers who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field of human endeavour. They include Major General Chris Olukolade (rtd), former Director of Defence Information, Dr Adewale Adeagbo, Chief Operating Officer, Academy Halogen; Mr Vivek Khana, President,Neeyamo Inc, USA and Mrs Amara Agbim,Founder, Nanny Academy.

Mrs Adesuwa Onyenokwe, host of the popular TV programme, Seriously Speaking, will moderate the event.