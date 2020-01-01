Ngozi Nwoke

A firm, Perfetti Group of Companies, has installed a borehole at the Agbara Grammar School in Ogun State. The facility was inaugurated by the community’s monarch, Oba Lukman Jayeola Agunbiade.

He thanked the firm for providing the borehole, which, he said, was the most expedient need of the school.

Said he: “I feel elated and appreciative as I commissioned the borehole project installed by the Perfertti Group of Companies. This is what we really need in the school and community. The company is just about six years in the community, but they have been supportive in carrying out various projects.”

Oba Agunbiade regretted that some other companies come to exploit the community without making positive impacts that will improve the livelihood of the people. He urged such companies to adhere strictly to the MOU, which would enhance the cooperation and friendship between them and the community.

He said: “It is an obligation for any company operating in the community to carry out at least two projects yearly. It is mandatory that any company, factory, industry or organisation that operates in Agbara community must carry out an infrastructural project. They must provide jobs for our indigenes who are qualified for the role.

“Today, I have commissioned the borehole project by Perfetti. Tomorrow, I want other companies to renovate the classrooms and build new classrooms for the safety and convenience of the teachers and students. The roads leading to the community are inaccessible and deplorable, yet we have reputable companies operating progressively in our community for over 20 years. From now, it’s not going to be business as usual,” he said.

Principal of the school, Mrs. Victoria Adenike Egbamuno, noted that the project would go a long way to improve and enhance the hygiene of the students, adding that the entire community would also benefit from the it. She urged other companies to emulate the firm by coming to the aid of the school. The principal said the school management would ensure it was properly managed to avoid waste and misuse.

“I am not the only person excited about the new development; you can see the teachers and students are excited too. That shows we are grateful to the company for their kind gesture. So, we pray that they will have more patronage, more sales and more profit in their business, so that they can continue to do more for us.

“We still need a lot of infrastructural support from them. This is not the first project Perfertti has carried out in the school. They have lived up to expectations by supporting us tremendously and we appreciate them wholeheatedly,” she said.

Managing director, Perfetti Group of Companies, Mr. Rajiv Das, said the company had the community’s interest at heart, as the Perfetti had adhered by the MOU. He pledged that they would carry out more projects in the community in order to contribute to the welfare of residents.

“We have been operating in this community for six years now. And it has been our tradition to always carry out a project in every community we operate in. So, when we decided to embark on a project, the Oba told us about the water challenge they faced and we were glad to fix it, with the approval of the Oba and the community,” he said.

Das assured the school authorities that the company would endeavour to carry out more projects to contribute to the infrastructural development and economic growth of the community.

“We are here for the future of Agbara community. The land has been favourable to the progress of our business, and the indigenes have shown us cooperation. Therefore, the least we can do is to support them in any way we can. Yes, we will embark on more projects and we want to focus only on our host community for now,” he said.