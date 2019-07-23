De West Wind USA has introduced a new brand of canned foods into the Nigerian market through its subsidiary, Teruke International Co Ltd.

Speaking on the development, the President/Chairman, De West Wind USA, Jim Omaraye, the brains behind ride-sharing app, De West Wind Nigeria which made its Nigerian debut some months back said: “Teruke foods are produced by Teruke International, a subsidiary of De West Wind USA. Teruke soups are popular Nigerian dishes prepared and packaged as canned foods in the most hygienic environments and without preservatives for the enjoyment of your favourite Nigerian dishes. They are all made with predominantly cow meat and I am glad to inform Nigerians that we are already in the market.

“Teruke soups are for everybody including busy executives and students in hostels as most universities have prohibited students from cooking in the hostels. Teruke soups offer a cheap alternative to the challenges of cooking every day. Parents can just buy packs of Teruke soups for their children in schools like our Ogbono soup, paper soup and stew and ship to them and all they need do is microwave it, make eba and eat. Today, the world has changed and both wife and husband go to work in the morning and on the way back they get stuck in traffic and don’t have time to cook dinner so this is going to help a lot of families.”

According to him, all ingredients are locally sourced and the soups are prepared and packaged in a traditional setting by experienced chefs in a clean and hygienic environment and all ingredients are farm fresh.

He said: “The cans are validated for soup packaging by the FDA. Our factory is located at Mowe, Ibafon, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway while our administrative office is located in Ogba, Lagos. We have the capacity to roll out several cans a day and all our soups are 100 preservatives free and healthy. Our soups are approved by NAFDAC. We currently have stew, ogbono, and pepper soups in the market and more are coming soon.”