By Lukman Olabiyi

The legal battle between a pharmaceutical products retailing firm, HealthPlus Limited, and its investors has taken a new twist as the Federal High Court, Lagos, has ruled to hear contempt proceedings initiated.

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo ruled that the court would proceed with contempt proceedings against Alter-Semper and its bankers in the dispute between Mrs. Bukola George, the founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HealthPlus Limited and some directors of the firm.

HealthPlus has been embroiled in crisis since the majority of investors terminated Mrs. George’s appointment as CEO of the company.

She and her husband had sold their majority shares in HealthPlus to the new investors, Alta-Semper and took a management contract that could be terminated by the majority of the directors.