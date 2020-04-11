Adewale Sanyaolu

LADOL Free Zone, has joined private sector coalition fight against the spread of coronavirus (covid-19) in Nigeria as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Chairman of Ladol, Mr. Ladi Jadesimi told Daily Sun in an interview that a donation had been made to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN in this regard.

In response to inquiries on the company’s CSR initiatives during COVID-19 pandemic, the chairman stated that the company joined the coalition because it believes “this government is on the right track and handling the crisis well – in fact, as confirmed by the United Nations, the Government of Nigeria’s response has been one of the best in the world.

He also confirmed that in addition to this donation, LADOL was providing food and PPE for its staff and the local community – with food and protective kits being distributed to the local community.

“We want to support the local communities to ensure that they can stay at home and follow governments advice,” he said adding “I wish that all Nigerians can come together at this time and support one another so that we can come through this stronger than ever.”

The LADOL cairman emphasised the need for local production and support of local companies stating “over 80 per cent of the jobs in Nigeria come from Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, and must be supported to get through this pandemic.

“Nigerians and all Africans need to be patient and preserver – we can get through this together.

“At 78 years of age, I have seen Nigeria come through many challenges, but this is an exceptional one. However, I know that Nigerians have the fortitude to triumph through adversity.

“One thing I have learned building LADOL is that patience and perseverance are needed to succeed – private sector would need to coordinate closely with government and we should understand that our support will be needed for the long-term – as getting through this crisis will be a marathon not a sprint,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to stop listening to fake news and advised that only credible organisations and the Federal and state governments’ advice should be followed.