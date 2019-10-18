A Nigerian educational technology company, 9ijakids, has launched mobile application to revolutionise kids’ learning in Nigeria.

The App, built around the Nigerian school curriculum, addresses challenges associated with learning, using technology and games to build fun, alternative learning and instructional opportunities for kids, while teaching them core skills and values.

Speaking on the 9ijakids learning service, the Vice President, Global Business Development and Co-founder 9ijakids, Mrs. ‘Titi Adewusi, disclosed that the company is passionate about grooming a generation of children to become successful business-people, develop an entrepreneurial mindset with integrity and honesty.

Mrs Adewusi said the convenient and easy-to-use 9ijakids app will help children learn Mathematics, science, financial literacy, English, , Music, French, The Bible, Nigerian History, Democracy, and Sports, among other subjects to promote the total learning needs of the Nigeria children. Her words: “My passion for kids learning really kicked into high gear when I started helping my younger son, a typical digital native, with his schoolwork and learning needs. I quickly noticed he could play games on any phone or tablet but wasn’t interested in learning when it came to schoolwork and conventional learning,”