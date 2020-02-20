Doris Obinna

While sticking to its core values and establishing market leadership in the environmental hygiene and homecare space, Hypo, makers of Nigeria’s beloved bleach has formally launched a nationwide sanitisation campaign in open markets to curb the prevalence of Lassa fever especially in the most affected states in Nigeria.

Hypo in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) carried out a sanitisation campaign by visiting major open markets across 11 states in the country to enlighten market women and the entire public on the Lassa fever epidemic and steps to keep their environment clean and effectively sanitised towards curbing the spread.

According to the team, Nigeria has registered an upsurge in the number of Lassa fever cases since the beginning of the year, with 365 positive cases and 47 deaths reported from 23 states across the country. According to week five situation reports on the disease released by the NCDC shows states with at least a case of the disease, which rose to 23 from 19 in the previous week.

Speaking at Oke Arin market, brand manager, Hypo Bleach, Ms. Omotunde Bamigbaiye, said the need to embark on this nature of campaign became apparent as it is a common knowledge that women remain the custodians of the family and managers of house affairs, which is why catching up with them at the market square remains a strategic touch point to disseminate the message.

“It is not just coincidental that Hypo sanitisation campaign against Lassa is officially launched in 2 cities today, but because Thursdays’ have been earmarked specially for environmental sanitation exercise across most major open markets in Nigeria. The idea is to have the public incorporate effective sanitisation approach into their regular cleaning while at the same time take them through step by step processes to prevent the spread of Lassa fever both at their shops and at home” she said.

Hypo sanitization campaign against Lassa is a nationwide campaign billed to touch 11 states, especially those cities which are mostly affected by the disease. This exercise has been planned to run alongside with the NCDC team in attendance at all locations for the objective to achieve a far-reaching impact.

According to public relations manager, Tolaram group, Omotayo Abiodun, while addressing the gathering reiterated that the campaign kicks off simultaneously in 2 locations today, here in Oke Arin market and equally in Oja Oba market, Akure South LG, Ondo, trail moves to Benin tomorrow at Ekpoma Main market, then Abuja at Wuse Main market.

Also in attendance was the head of committee, Oke Arin market, Alhaja Olaide Aromire who was elated and excited about the whole exercise carried out by the Hypo team. She addressed the market to take learning of the exercise serious as to avert spread of the disease.