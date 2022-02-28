AVILA Naturalle Limited, manufacturer of natural skincare products in Nigeria at the weekend launched its new fashion brand at a dinner event to mark the grand finale of the company’s annual distributors summit and excellence award.

According to the President, Avila Naturalle, Mrs Temitope Mayegun, Avila Fashion offers exquisite designs with the modern family in mind.

“Avila Fashion is aiming at becoming a continental brand name that will have several branches and outlets in cities across Africa and some countries of the world. The business is also aimed at meeting the growing demand for classy, yet affordable clothing whilst competing favourably with other leading brands in the African fashion industry. The brand’s flagship style is catering for varying styles of clothing, including the Corporate, Smart Native, Contemporary Casual and Fast Fashion ensembles that offers beautiful, simple but classy options for every member of the family,” Mayegun noted.

The event also witnessed the presentation of awards and special prices to its best-performing distributors.

The winners are Mrs Chinyere Orji who emerged as the Overall Best Diamond Partner in 2021; Mrs Taiwo Asambe as Best Overall Major Distributor, 2021; Barrister Precious Oyeogbe as Best Overall Mini Distributor, 2021; Monica Davidson as Best Overall International Distributor; and Mrs Mary Jane Ebogu as Best Overall Performer, 2021 Discount Promo.

Other winners include: In the Diamond Category – Top Diamond Partner-Northern Region-Mrs Adeola Adeyanju(Zaria); Top Diamond Partner-Southern Region-Mrs Esohe Omorogbe(Benin); Top Diamond Partner-Western Region Mrs Hafsat Balogun(Lagos) and Top Diamond Partner-Eastern Region- Mrs Precious Onyinye(Aba).

In the Major Distributor Category – Top Major Distributor -Northern Region-Mrs Margaret (Abuja); Top Major Distributor-Southern Region-Mrs Rosabel Ogbomo(Benin); Top Major Distributor-Western Region-Mrs Kemi Adesalu (Lagos); Top Major Distributor-Eastern Region-Mrs Ngumezi Chidimma(Owerri); Top Major Distributor-International- Ms Florence Ufedo Audu(Ghana).

In the Mini Distributors Category – Top Mini Distributor-Northern Region-Eunice Edi(Jos); Top Mini Distributor-Southern Region-Omorogbe Esohe Rachael(Benin); Top Mini Distributor-Western Region-Adegbite Adepeju Faizat (Ibadan); Top Mini Distributor-Eastern Region-Ngumezi Chisom (Owerri) and Top Mini Distributor- International- Miss Monica Davidson (Ghana).

Mrs Adeola Adeyanju won Creativity Award 2021; Mrs

Orimolade (M Hub Enterprises) won the Digital Innovation Award 2021; Mr Samuel Olayinka won the Customer-Centric Award 2021; Mrs Ade Esther won the Most Passionate Partner Of The Year; Mrs Adediwura Olufemi won the Most Dedicated Partner Of The Year; Mrs Victoria Onyeanula won the Most Diligent Distributor Award; Toyosi Famakinwa won the Social Media Savvy Award; while the President’s Special Recognition Award went to Mrs Nkechi Emmanuel.