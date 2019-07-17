Uche Henry

An indigenous financial technology company, Hollaport Technologies Limited, has launched a mobile application for one-stop business transactions for individuals and businesses.

At the launch over the weekend, the CEO of Hollaport Technologies, Kabiru Rabiu, said the mobile platform, which can be downloaded through any mobile device, was designed to solve myriads of transactional problems and logistics challenges individuals and businesses encounter daily.

According to him, with the app, anyone can transfer and receive funds within and beyond Nigeria, pay utility bills, purchase airtime and do other financial transactions as well as stay connected with family and friends through instant messaging.

The CEO stressed that the app is apt now considering the evolving changes of science and technology in the finance and technology industry, adding that the multi-layer messaging and financial platform enables recipients to withdraw cash from their ATM without the need to have a card or bank account.

“In order to ensure financial inclusion in Nigeria, Hollaport Technologies aims to reduce the learning curve associated with mobile apps and has taken time to develop a lifestyle tool that can fit in all areas of life. So this easy-to-use platform makes life seamless for businesses by allowing anyone to send and receive up to N100,000 at once using the wallet system integrated into the platform.” he said.

For his part, the general manager of the firm, Michael Olowojesiku, said Hollaport was designed to fill the gap where millions of Nigerians are disconnected from financial inclusion. He maintained that the one-touch platform would increase Nigerians’ financial technology literacy and adaptation, adding that users’ chat data and information were encrypted end-to-end for privacy and security purposes.

He added that the app runs an optimised platform that is aesthetically pleasing and easy to navigate and adapt. He posited that Hollaport also provides support services for users at all times.