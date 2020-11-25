A hi-tech company, Hicolumn, which gives small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to leverage the internet to serve or sell to their existing and prospective customers will launch its service on November 26, 2020.

The hi-tech company, being a platform designed for consumers to buy from and within their immediate community of residence is set to create over 100,000 jobs before the end of 2021, and will bring about large-scale youths empowerment as well as increase patronage of locally made goods.

Hicolumn is a mobile app designed to give visibility to neighbourhood stores, showcase stores and connect the stores directly to their customers anywhere, anytime.

It offers stores, merchants, SMEs that have existing and verifiable businesses, with physical structure the opportunity to become active participants in the e-commerce ecosystem within 30 minutes after download, and absolutely free of any registration charge.

The app is poised to revolutionise the e-commerce space as stores and merchants do not need to have a website to leverage e-commerce and most importantly do not need to worry about delivery.