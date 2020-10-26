Millionhomes, an initiative of LifePage Group, has launched its new Orange Apartments, a fully serviced residential development aimed at providing middle-income earners opportunity to own a decent home.

The newly constructed building is open to customers through the 60 day-Independence bounty offer in commemoration of the nation’s 60th independence anniversary.

Speaking in Lagos recently, the Group CEO, LifePage Group, Mr. Oladipupo Clement, said in addition to the completion of Orange Apartments, Millionhomes would continue to focus on building quality and affordable homes for Nigerians as parts of its ongoing projects in Gbagada, Lakowe and Ikorodu. He said: “This got us a mission to make home ownership possible in Lagos. It brings us joy to see such a rewarding project come to fruition. Millionhomes reloaded, recently launch on October 1, 2020, will see subscribers earn up to 100 per cent Return on Investment. This investment would transform housing, allowing investors to make social impact while earning great return on investment.”

Commenting on the partnership between Ikeja City and LIFEPAGE Group, which led to the success of the housing units, the Managing Director, Millionhomes, Mr. Francis Ajilore, said it was pleasing to help well-deserving families achieve their dream homes adding that “This action is yet another criterion of how confident the organization values its dedication to offering quality and affordable housing to the working families of Lagos State.

“The Orange Apartments at Dideolu Estate, Ogba-Ikeja, is just 18-minute drive from the international airport. This location is one of the four sites articulated to Ikeja citizens as part of the Millionhomes development and is the first family residence to be completed, “ he maintained.

On his part, the Managing Director, LIFEPAGE Estate, Mr. Opeoluwa Oni, said Millionhomes oversaw the development of Orange Apartments using materials that are sustainable and eco-friendly, while making use of environmentally friendly building tools.

According to him: “With at least N100,000 deposit for any of our products within the 60 days window, anyone stands a chance to win fantastic prices like a two-bedroom flat, an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai, home furnishings, and a car. It’s interesting to see how good and affordable housing can transform our neighborhood.

“We want to build one million Homes by 2041. The Real Estate value chain has several short-term, mid-term, and long-term local and global investment opportunities, which only high net worth individuals (HNIs) can take advantage of. However, we are democratizing access to these opportunities,” he stressed.