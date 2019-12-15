James Ojo Adakole

In a bid to offer affordable power back-up solutions to Nigerians, Simba Den, the retail chain dedicated to inverters, recently opened a new store in Olusegun Obasanjo area of Port Harcourt.

The chain, which promises end to end solutions to customers’ power backup and power protection needs, is already the most trusted name in the business with stores across the country including multiple stores in Lagos and Abuja, as well as Ibadan, Kano and Kaduna.

Speaking during the unveiling, Business Head, Simba Power Products, Ravi Srivastava, said that service is the center piece of the stores and of Simba’s strategy.

He said, “At Simba, we believe that total customer satisfaction is only achieved, when a good quality product is supported by attentive and responsive customer care and after sales service and support.”

Also speaking, Senator Emmanuel Diffa, commended Simba Group for its commitment to customer satisfaction.

“We are thrilled with the opening of Simba Den Showroom in Port Harcourt and I personally congratulate the management of the company for this great feat. They offer power backup solutions and services that are affordable and sustainable. This is definitely a welcome development in the South-South region of Nigeria”, he said.

Inverter solutions have rapidly gained prominence across the country, as people flock to their unique benefits – solutions which allow users to enjoy always-on power, whilst also saving them money.