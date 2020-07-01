Zika Bobby

Brandlife Limited, a marketing service agency with presence in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Angola, Ghana and Nigeria at the weekend launched its digital marketing subsidiary, Brandlife Digital.

According to a statement issued by the agency, this was prompted by the desire to provide digital marketing services and utilise the online platform to increase brand visibility, product awareness as well as build an online community for brands.

Group Managing Director, Julius Agenmonmen, said the aim was to provide support and resources to brands that are quickly embracing the use of digital marketing techniques to connect with their target audience. He said: “With our digital services, we would endeavour to provide impressive content and communication strategies that are best suited to brands and their message. This is a clarion call to companies, both big and small to embrace digital marketing and other online channels. This no doubt will help build the right level of awareness for their brands with measurable results.

“The marketing industry is growing tremendously and over the last decade a lot of progress has been recorded in the Nigerian online market space, which has also become a great avenue for brands to relate directly with their target consumers, receive feedbacks and build captivating brand experiences.”

He further stated that the emergence of social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram provide a platform to reach out to customers and retain them with unique stories both in pictures and videos, adding that many companies may find it challenging to utilize the platform directly.

He said Brandlife Digital was founded to provide such companies with strategic approach that is peculiar to their businesses and help them succeed in this digital space. Our edge lies in a unique combination of world-class digital marketing service and a good understanding of the online space.

