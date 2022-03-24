Baobab+, the leader in rural electrification in West Africa and Madagascar, has launched its Pay-As-You-Go solar power service in Nigeria.

Baobab+, a Pan-African group already present in Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Mali, and more recently in Nigeria and DR Congo, has equipped 240,000 households and served more than 1,500,000 beneficiaries in the past six years.

According to Kolawole Osinowo, CEO of Baobab+ Nigeria, the company is in Nigeria to help close the huge energy access deficit. He said about 85 million Nigerians don’t have access to grid electricity, which represents 43 percent of the country’s population and makes Nigeria the country with the largest energy access deficit in the world.

“This Baobab+ has launched our Solar Pay-as-you-go home systems in Alimosho Local government in Lagos and Sango-Ota in Ogun State. In the coming months, it will expand its reach across Nigeria to support the government’s effort in off-grid solar distribution. “I am very happy that Baobab+ is taking this next step, made possible by the incredible work done by our team. We started operations in 2021 with a deep focus on providing top-quality solar products leveraging the Baobab Group Microfinance channel, and now we are set to expand the opportunities with affordable access to these products through our Pay-As-You-Go financing option,” he said.