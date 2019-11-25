Efforts to address the rising wave of adulterated lubricants in Nigerian market may have received the desired boost as Peacegate Limited, a subsidiary of Hana Group Limited, has launched the first commercial dedicated lubricant testing laboratory called PG Labs, in Nigeria.

Located in Ilupeju, Lagos, the laboratory, according to a statement from the company, is capable of running a number of tests including evaporation loss, homogeneity and miscibility, shear stability, kinematic viscosity among others.

Tests like shear stability, according to the statement, are a measure of the resistance of an oil viscosity to shearing, and remained a mandatory requirements by Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for all engine oils in Nigeria. ‘‘PG Labs offers a broad array of tests to suit lubricant manufacturers, regulators and companies. PG Labs is ISO 17025 accredited and is being registered with the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN).

The laboratory performs at the highest professional level with industry experts who perform the analysis in accordance with the relevant test procedures and cross referenced with samples from ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials).’’

The statement noted that PG Labs comes as a solutions provider to the rising demand for testing lubricants locally with its continued reinforcement of quality, reliability and timeliness.