Poundo Potato, a product by a global potato products maker, Lamb Weston/Meijer, has offered an exciting healthy option to Nigerians desirous of light swallow options to combine with their favourite soups.

Victor Nwachukwu, Managing Director of LWM Nigeria Ltd, told newsmen in Lagos that potato is an excellent source of dietary fibre, potassium, Vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium and phosphorus; among other essential health benefits and this is fundamentally what drives the idea behind Poundo Potato.

“Lamb Weston Poundo Potato, distinctive on the supermarket shelves and in your cupboard by the unique orange pack, is a result of all these beneficial nutrients, designed for convenience and presenting a light meal option to consumers. Also, the deliberate choice to manufacture Lamb Weston Poundo Potato in flakes format or texture guarantees a ‘lump free’ swallow meal that is easy to make and is ready in five minutes,” he said.

He added: “Lamb Weston Poundo Potato, created by Lamb Weston/Meijer as a light swallow meal, has also seen its versatility tested by Nigerian consumers who have used it to make many other popular meals such as mashed potatoes, hot cereal (with hot water, milk, and sugar) or in pies (with meat and/or vegetable).

“We are pleased with the initial reception of the ‘orange pack of Irish Potato goodness’ and the increasing awareness among discerning Nigerian consumers about the value that Lamb Weston Poundo Potato brings to their everyday health and convenience needs.”