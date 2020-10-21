Simeon Mpamugoh

President and Chief Executive Officer, Tatup International Services Limited Mr. Happiness Etuk, has said available statistics has revealed that in 2017 more than 50 million customers deposited cash between N1000 to N30, 000 monthly hence the need to revolutionise the way cash was being used as deposits in the bank.

He stated this in Lagos at the pre-launch of a new product; Tatup Cash deposit voucher to address post COVID 19 queues and use of canopy outside the banking hall to provide banking services to the underserved and unbanked populations in Nigeria.

Etuk noted that Lagos alone is home to over 20million persons who deposit cash in the bank monthly. “Today the figure has risen to more than that. One of our targets is to save money people spend going to bank and introduce banking to more than 60 million adults of banking population in Nigeria through our *347*312# code “Through the use of the product which already has UBA as the settlement bank, and our services, banking halls will be decongested. So, by the time you walk into the banks, you would not see anybody, yet banking transactions will be going on 24/7, even when banks close officially.