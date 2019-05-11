Pally Agro Products Ltd, a modern farm that specialises in the production of various forms of agricultural products, has launched unripe plantain flour into the Nigerian market. Called Tru Unripe Plantain Flour, it is a nutritious and organic food for all age groups. It contains iron and vitamin B6, which plays a major role in adequate production of red blood cells in the body.

Other products that were launched together with Tru Unripe Plantain Flour, are canned Banga, and Soya Bean Oil. Established in June 1990, the vision of Pally Agro Products Ltd is to satisfy its final consumers while ensuring profit for stakeholders and providing major employment opportunity.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pally Group, Mr. Nwakali Onyeagu, stated that agriculture has been on the front-burner before oil except that it was plagued by a lot of issues in Nigeria.

He also noted that for Nigeria to achieve its food self-sufficiency, more attention should be given to agriculture beyond oil. “With competent resources and personnel, Nigeria will soon be self-sufficient in agriculture. We want to be part of the government effort to achieve food-sufficiency and to achieve that,” Onyeagu said. He lamented the state of unemployment in the country and said that the decision of Pally Agro Products to create jobs for the youths.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Mrs. Anwuli Onyeagu, lamented the millions of Naira in tax levied on companies by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). According to her, this will cripple businesses if such taxes are not reduced.”Plantain contains an impressive amount of calcium, an essential mineral needed for stronger bones, nails, teeth and muscles”.