Ngozi Nwoke

New vaccines against hepatitis B and tetanus were recently unveiled in Lagos. The hepatitis vaccine, called BEVAC, is a product of Biological E. Limited, in partnership with OLPHARM Nigeria Limited. The unveiling took place in Ikeja, Lagos.

An official of Biological E. Limited, Mr. Dulam Pramodh, said the vaccines were produced to provide immediate solutions to the rising hepatitis B epidemic and other health challenges in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

Four vaccines were unveiled at the event. They include ComBe-Five vaccine against pertussis in infants, BE Td against diphtheria in adults, Bett against tetanus infection and BEVAC against hepatitis B.

He said Biological E. Limited has been into manufacturing of vaccines since 1963 and has supplied vaccines to many countries. “We have also been supplying to Nigeria since 2011, and we are still in business here. So far, we have accomplished our aim to reach our target market. In order to raise the awareness of the killer disease in the country, we intend to embark on a massive campaign to create awareness and educate the society of the risk and dangers of not being vaccinated.”

Responding to the concerns on the availability and supply rate of the vaccines in Nigeria in order to avoid scarcity, Pramodh stated that with the innovative technology, the company has always ensured continuity in the production of vaccines since inception and there was no cause for concern.

He said; “For over five decades now, we have ensured that our products are within reach and can be accessed at affordable rates to satisfy our target market. So with the invention of the new technology today, we can confidently guarantee the frequent supply of all the vaccines.”

The event, which was attended by medical practitioners from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), also had the presence of medical professors from different institutions. It was an interactive session where attendees listened keenly to the presentation and lectures given by the official, who gave practical steps on the preventive measures and cure against the killer disease.

Also speaking at the event was the company products development manager, Mrs Lola Adeyiga, who revealed the functions and health benefits of the vaccines for the human immune system. He said the major function was to prevent diseases from attacking the immune system.

“Today we launched vaccines which are all approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). These vaccines are highly essential to everyone, including infants, children, teenagers and adults. They help fight against bacteria, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, tetanus, general cancer of the body, and other illnesses affecting the human body. The vaccines contain antigens which stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies that fight against diseases,” she said.