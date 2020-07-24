Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court Lagos yesterday refused an application filed by Topwideapceas Nigeria Limited to retsrain the Federal Government from handing over

National Theatre Lagos to

Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers Committee.

The Judge in a short ruling on interlocutory application filed by the plaintiff held that the firm’s application suffered procedural defects as it should have come by way of motion on notice rather than exparte.

Justice Faji in his ruling on the interlocutory application said the issues raised in the application were matters that could only be determined at the substantive level.

He consequently struck out the application. The Judge thereafter awarded a cost of N50, 000 in favour of the First and Second defendants, while other defendants are to be paid N20, 000, each by the plaintiff on the ground that his application lacked merit.

The plaintiffs in the suit, (Topwideapceas Nigeria Lmited) had approached the court to stop the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers Committee from taking over the National Theatre, Iganmu Lagos and sought an interim order that all parties in the suit should maintain a status quo until the matter is fully resolved

The defendants in the suit are; National Theatre and the National Troupe of Nigeria Board, Infrastructure Concessions Regulatory Commission, Minister, Federal Ministry of Culture, Tourism and National Orientation, Atttorney General of the Federation; the Central Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank Plc and Mr Herbert Wigwe.

However, at todays hearing another firm; JADEAS Trust Consortium also sought the court permission to join in the suit.