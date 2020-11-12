Uche Usim, Abuja

To improve living standards and property value, a real estate company, Richfield Residence has called on the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to embark on aggressive construction of access roads and drainages across the city. The firm has also assured of working hard to bridge the housing deficit gap which stands at about 17 million.

The Chief Executive Officer of Richfield, Mr. Samson Adegbemi, gave the assurance at a recent interface with journalists in Abuja.

According to him, the government needs to encourage private estate developers by providing roads and drainages in various housing locations as a stimulant to get more private sector participation.

“All we want is an enabling environment and infrastructure which included roads and good drainages. I think FCDA is trying but there is more they can do, especially in areas that are just beginning to develop.

“If the roads are not good, it will be difficult opening up a new area for development because accessibility is what attracts people when considering having a home.

So, we call on the government to do more in creating access roads in developing areas, this will also serve as an encouragement to entrepreneurs like us who get no support, not from the government or banks while trying to close the housing deficit in the country.”