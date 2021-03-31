By Joe Apu

A Nigerian firm, the Mercury Maritime Concession Company (MMCC) has proffered a solution to the perenial ports congestion and related traffic gridlock in Lagos.

The firm said that its proposed Creek Industrial Estate project now awaiting the approval of the Lagos State Government will bring an end to the continued congestion of the ports that has given the Nigeria Ports Authority, truck drivers and residents of Lagos metropolis constant nightmares.

Chairman of the MMCC, Rear Admiral Andrew Okoja (retd) gave the proposition during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Waterfronts Infrastructure Development at the Lagos Secretariat, Alausa in company of traditional rulers at the Snake Island Community.

The traditional rulers led by Alhaji Kamoru Bolarinwa, was at Alausa to seek answers to the delay in the take-off of the Creek Industrial Estate project after several years of its proposed commencement.

Admiral Okoja noted that the project on completion would provide a byepass road that links the eastern and western axis of Lagos from Badagry through the Snake Island and Ogogoro Island to join Ahmadu Bello Way on Victoria Island.

“Technically, it will link the three seaports – Tin Can Island, Apapa and Ibeju Lekki in Lagos. The Creek Industrial Estate, will also provide a platform along with its annex located in Ikorodu with the delivery of cargoes by barges and through this provide a marine option for decongesting the Apapa ports.