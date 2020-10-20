A Farmfunding agro firm, H.O CORN has opened an e-commerce platform for Nigerians to purchase fresh corn and have it delivered from the farm to their doorsteps free.

The firm, located at Ofiki community, Iseyin, Oyo State, is currently harvesting over 120,000 tonnes of maize for households and industrial supply.

According to the company’s Business Development Consultant, Prince Mohammed Kolawole Salau, the strictly corn farm, is to ensure food security and promote imperativeness of sterling reforms in agriculture being championed by the current administration.

The founder, Mr. Harrison Andrew, said the company’s 30,000 acres corn farm, is open to supply nationwide to industries and persons from any part of the country willing to buy high quality fresh corn and dry corn at favourable rates. He hinted that the company began maize cultivation in 2017, with 1,000 acres, adding that the firm has increased its cultivation capacity to 30,000 acres, making it the largest maize farm in Nigeria. He said the firm would increase the cultivation capacity to 50,000 acres next farming season to increase opportunities for investors and contribute to mitigating the iminent hunger crisis in the country.

He hinted that the company began maize cultivation in 2017, with 1,000 acres, adding that the firm has increased its cultivation capacity to 30,000 acres, making it the largest maize farm in Nigeria.