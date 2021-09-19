By Omoniyi Salaudeen

A foremost building materials firm, Qualitik Nigeria Limited, has opened an ultramodern office complex at Cement bus stop along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Lagos.

The new corporate head office of the firm was officially inaugurated penultimate Saturday by the Managing Director of GreenLife Pharmaceutical Ltd, Chief Ebele Nwosu.

The inauguration of the office complex, according to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the company, Mr. Ikechukwu Simons, was to bring the latest innovative products and services closer to the public through a one-stop-shop office complex.

Simons said: ‘’ Although we have offices in Abuja and Port Harcourt, Rivers State, but our range of innovative products are unique such that there is the need to bring them closer to the public.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.