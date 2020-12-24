In a bid to provide quality service delivery in supermarket shopping, a retail outlet, Hartleys Supermarket, has opened a new store in Lagos, targeted at consumer satisfaction and job creation.

Established in 2018, Hartleys Supermarket, a premium brand in supermarket business, recently opened a new outlet at Falomo Square, in the Ikoyi axis of Lagos.

Owners say the new outlet was predicated on the commitment to deliver the ultimate shopping experience to its customers by offering a wide variety of the freshest and highest quality products at competitive prices, through exceptional customer service.

Speaking at the grand opening, the Group Managing Director of Primera Africa Finance Group Limited, (the parent company of Hartleys Supermarket), Boye Olawoye, stressed the importance of giving consumers access to top quality products alongside a fantastic shopping experience.

His words: “We faced some hardships at some point in time but that didn’t stop us, whenever there are challenges, we tackle it and keep moving on. We feel that it is important for us to give consumers what they deserve; a place where people will feel comfortable about the quality of things they have bought.”

Reacting, the Hartleys General Manager (Commercial), Samuel Abiola-Jacobs, noted that with many workers on its payroll, the retail store hopes to create more jobs through the business.

Speaking also, a shareholder of Hartleys and the Vice Chairman, National Association of Supermarket Operators of Nigeria (NASON), Mahmoud Tabaja, said: “Nigerians deserve to have the best selection of products in the world. Why don’t we give it to them?”

The supermarket comprises a butchery counter, a cheese counter, dairy section, fruit and vegetable section, a wine and spirits section, frozen foods section, alongside other groceries, household items, personal care, pets care and specialty products. Each section displays a variety of locally and international sourced products, geared towards consumers’ satisfaction.

Meanwhile, the ribbon-cutting activity was officiated by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Hartleys Supermarket, Yewande Zaccheus.