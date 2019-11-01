Henry Uche

The Managing Director of MD Perspective Nigeria Ltd, Renike Dele-Alimi, has said its exhibition company was initiated to boost localproduction of different industrial products in Nigeria in partnership with United Asia International Exhibition Company-UAEC.

At a courtesy visit to The Sun Publishing Limited office, in Ikeja Lagos, recently, Dele -Alimi, stressed that the joint exhibition would kick- off from November 4 to 7 at Tafawa Belawa Square Lagos.

According to her, the exhibition would include a Business -to- Business symposium to educate key industrealists and other stakeholders on the need to rid Nigeria off sub -standard products and start manufacturing quality products.

She maintained that the exhibition will feature; Home Show Nigeria, Premium mechatronic brands China/Nigeria, Nigeria International Textile & fabrics industry fair, international automotive parts, equipments and Service among others exhibitors.

Fielding questions from our reporter, she said “these Chinese exhibitors are coming in to look for genuine businesses to work with; for some time now, they have complained that Nigeria has spoilt their name and accused them of flooding local markets with sub- standard goods but now, they want to change that narrative by bringing in honest business men to source for honest Nigerian business men to do business with them in their country and here in Nigeria.

“We are expecting over 500 exhibitors at this business meeting, the B2B will take place simultaneously with the exhibition, and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Managing Director of Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nationl Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and other captains of industries will deliver speeches and show what they are doing to all participants for a total turn around of the industrial sector.

She added that the exhibition seeks to bring Chinese quality products into Nigeria at very cheap prices, stressing that she remains optimistic that these Chinese companies would come in fully after the exhibition and set up their manufacturing companies in Nigeria when they see genuine partners.

“We hope they consider Nigeria as business partners and build industries here, instead of manufacturing over there and pushing to us. I believe we shall be better off if they start producing here, but first we must show honesty and integrity in everything we do with them” she asseverated