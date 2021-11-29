From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State government in collaboration with Fordmax Nigeria and Lorentz Germany have commenced the training of 200 youths on sustainable water technology.

The 2-week training which started last week is expected to end on Friday, December 3 at The Base Landmark Event Centre, Enugu.

The training focuses on teaching the beneficiaries the techniques of borehole drilling, water treatment, plant management, renewable energy, irrigation, fire fighting and fire hydrant.

The training is designed for youths between the ages of 18 to 35 with a minimum qualification of National Diploman(ND), Bsc/HnD in Engineering or other related courses.

Speaking to newsmen after the 3rd day of the training, the Managing Director, Fordmax Nigeria Limited, Clifford Nnaji, stated that the reason behind the initiative was to give back to the society through a comprehensive empowerment of the youths in the South East region with the necessary knowledge on water technology.

He disclosed that “Enugu State Government led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi bought the idea when it was shared with him gave it a massive support to ensure that the would be beneficiaries are given the proper training that would enhance their development in those areas.”

He called on all the participating youths, to utilise the opportunities presented to them through the training to learn new things and use it effectively for their growth.

“We are in the day 3 of the programme and we have been doing our best to give the South East youths the best through this training.

“We are providing current knowledge and information on areas such as: renewable energy, water treatment, water supply, fire fighting, irrigation.

“All these areas are where we are currently training the participants with a strong modern practical experience in line with the approved timetable for the programme and after learning, they are given the opportunity to do it themselves.

He also thanked Enugu State Government led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as well as his partners Lorentz Germany for their unalloyed support and commitment in ensuring that the training logistics are provided without hitches.

