As part of ongoing efforts in bridging the over 22 million housing deficit in the country, Echostone Nigeria Limited, at the weekend, signed a joint development agreement with the Nigerian Police.

Over time, stakeholders have been lamenting over an increase in housing shortage, but with the emergence of Echostone in Nigeria, through its various partnerships with state governments, government agencies, and the most recent with the Nigerian Police is expected to bring changes in Nigerians social lives, economically including the financial status of police officers.

The signing of the agreement which held at the Police Headquarters in Abuja, had in attendance, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Taiwo Lakanu; Founder/ CEO, Echostone International, Anthony Recchia; Director, Echostone, Sammy Adigun and the General Manager, Echostone, Brian Greenway, among many others.

Mr Sammy Ajayi, Director at Echostone, said the intention of the parties to the agreement was to help policemen and women to own their homes in their chosen location nationwide.

According to him, the project will help in solving security challenges because when men and women of the force live comfortably and motivated, they will perform better and be more committed to the difficult and challenging work of policing the nation.

“The project will be 1, 2 & 3 bedroom high-quality homes that will be built to the highest quality standard and in a very beautiful environment with parks, gardens, schools, shops.

Every estate will be fully serviced with paved roads, drainages, water, power (on and off-grid) and sewage systems and treatments,” he explained. He, however, noted that Echostone will be mobilizing local and international partners to achieve the project seamlessly.

“Echostone is the only IFC EDGE (World Bank) Certified (Green) developer in Nigeria, which gives the Police huge confidence in the quality of homes that they will be getting from Echostone,” Founder/ CEO, Echostone International, Anthony Recchia said.

He noted that the partnership is the first of its kind in housing delivery in Nigeria.