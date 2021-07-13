A Nigerian firm, Quantum Strategies & Energy Solutions (QSES), has signed an exclusive sales agreement with a U.S.-based firm, ISCO Industries, Inc., to provide high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and fittings, fusion equipment, training and certification and other allied services for the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), waterworks, mining, and manufacturing industries.

HDPE pipes and fittings are used in several applications, including pipelines, buried firewater, potable water and wastewater management systems.

The agreement, according to the CEO of QSES, Akinwale Biobaku, followed due diligence and checks done by the agreeing parties, including the United States Commercial Services (USCS) of the U.S. Consulate in Nigeria.

He said further that the initiative is QSES’s response to the growing demand for HDPE pipes and fittings in Nigeria, largely due to its environmental friendliness, energy conservation and inherent cost savings on installation, environmental pollution, maintenance and repairs.

Again, it directly ties with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals on energy conservation and environmental protection.

“QSES is an integrated innovation and business solutions provider to the energy, manufacturing, and agro-allied sectors of the economy.

“The vision of this company is to be the foremost energy and business solutions provider across the vast economic spectrum in sub-Saharan Africa and the world.”

ISCO Industries, founded in 1962, is a total piping solutions provider headquartered in the U.S. supplying a wide variety of HDPE pipe and piping materials to projects across the world. The company also rents, services and sells HDPE fusion equipment. ISCO has more than 35 locations in North America and holds a significant stock of HDPE pipe and piping products.

“Strategically, we will expand the knowledge base of our local manpower by investing in knowledge transfer in the form of training and certification.”

