One of Nigeria’s leading property development firms, Bashmoh Homes, has entered into a partnership with the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter, with the aim of making home ownership very convenient for staff of the school.

During the official inauguration of the project at the weekend in Sojuolu town, Ifo local government area of Ogun State, Bashmoh Homes’ head of marketing and corporate development, Ifeoma Ekwenye, said the high poverty level and bureaucratic bottlenecks make house ownership very expensive and cumbersome, hence the need for UNILAG’s NASU to partner with Bashmoh Homes.

According to her, the 25 acres of land was purchased by the union and then handed over to Bashmore Homes for development, noting that allocation of plots to various subscribers will begin by September 2022.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“When we signed the partnership, we were very clear on the task ahead and the audacity of our ambition. This ambition was solidly rooted in our determination to deliver not just high quantity, but quality housing units built to the best global practice and at a price that will be quite affordable to UNILAG staff and other subscribers.”

Ekwenyi, who solicited the support and cooperation of NASU’s building planning committee, said Bashmoh Homes is facilitating access to decent and affordable housing across the country, promising that all subscribers to this new partnership will get the best at the completion of the project.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, chairman of NASU, University of Lagos chapter, Comrade Ajibade Kehinde, applauded Bashmoh Homes for its dedication towards making housing available for those who ordinarily do not have a means of owning one.

He said many Nigerian workers and families have continued to face harsh economic conditions due to inflation that rose above 15 per cent in March 2022, and spacious and high-end apartments have gone beyond the budgetary limits of the salaried class and upcoming adults in major cities.

“However, Bashmoh Homes is changing this narrative with our partnership, which intends to build affordable homes for UNILAG NASU members as well as other interested Nigerian workers.

“Bashmoh homes, from my interaction with them over the years, does not just believe in housing that meets subscribers’ needs, but also believes in examining the challenges at every point in the housing value-chain and providing credible answers which meet the needs of its clients.

“So, we’re very happy with our partnership with them, and we will continue to support them in achieving this life-changing moment for all our members,” he added.

Present at the handover were the traditional ruler of the community, Olusojo Egbeyemi, represented by a former chairman of Ifo Local Government, Sunday Akinyemi, a youth leader in the community, Akinyemi Oluwafemi, and many staff of the University of Lagos.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .