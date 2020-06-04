A leading dairy company in Nigeria, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, has pledged that it will continue to empower local dairy farmers across the country, while announcing an all-time high record of 40 tons (40,000 litres) daily fresh milk collection through its Dairy Development Programme (DDP).

Making the disclosure recently on the occasion of World Milk Day 2020 celebration, the Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, Ben Langat, said the company hopes to improve on national nutrition and empowerment of local dairy farmers.

“We have been making steady progress in our commitment to the development of Nigeria’s dairy sector through our Dairy Development Programme and our efforts are yielding good results as we continue to keep our promise of providing nourishing dairy nutrition to millions of Nigerians,” said Langat.

According to the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Ore Famurewa, “As the first dairy company to collect over 40,000 litres of fresh milk per day from local farmers, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has taken its thriving DDP, which it started with pastoralists in local communities in Oyo State and replicated it across other states.

“In addition to Oyo State where we started the Dairy Development Programme 10 years ago, we have expanded our investments and operations to Ogun, Osun, Kwara and Niger states, especially in the last three years and have networked over 7,000 dairy farmers.

“We remain committed to the goals of sustainable development, including poverty reduction, women empowerment, in the dairy sector and beyond as envisioned by the Federal Government.”

“Under its Dairy Development Programme, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has transformed the mindset, productivity and livelihood of both male and female dairy farmers across five states where it operates the DDP.” “In its response to the scourge of the COVID-19 global pandemic, especially among its DDP volunteers and extension workers, the company’s mitigation strategy has been to consistently create awareness about the pandemic and what to do.”