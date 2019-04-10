Chiamaka Ajeamo

Brother International (Gulf), office automation and document management solutions provider, in partnership with Skysat Technologies, has refreshed its products range, from the business machines to the document scanners, as part of its regional growth strategy.

At its dealers’ conference and training in Lagos, recently, manager of the sales division of Brother International, Mohammed Noor, stated that the partnership with Skysat was aimed at continuously working to address demand in the Nigerian market by delivering and offering high quality products from laser and inkjet printers to high-speed document scanners to innovative labeling printers.

“At Brother, we place our customers first. This is why we are always evolving based on their needs. The new products we have refreshed reduce cost, improve productivity and ensure the security of documents. The Nigerian printing and solutions business is growing and we are excited to re-introduce our products because of the large market.”

Discussing the new products, manager, planning division, Brother, Virginia Jonathan, revealed that the products have been designed to cater to the ever-changing needs of the consumer who is always looking for quality and cost-effective document management solutions adding that the latest ‘Ink Refill Tank System’ series delivers enhanced print quality, paper handling capabilities and page yields for small and medium businesses (SMBs) as well as specifically targeted for high print volume in home offices and small workgroups.

Jonathan further disclosed that the innovative industrial label printers are manufactured to deliver quality, reliability, convenience and can be transported to where electrical work is in progress and controlled with a laptop or through mobile apps, enabling customers to print labels on the spot and are compatible with TZe tapes, the toughest auto-laminated labels in the market.

The new generation of feature-rich network scanners are designed to improve employee productivity and business efficiency, heavy-duty scanning demands of the SMB market, all offer full network functionality, which allows the machine to work harder for multiple users on various devices without the need for a link to a central personal computer, she noted.