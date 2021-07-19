FoodCo Nigeria Limited, a multi-channel retailer, has announced the kick-off of the 2021 edition of its Festival Of Savings Promo holding from July 16-25.

Festival of Savings is a customer reward scheme geared at appreciating brand customers for their loyalty. During the 10-day period, shoppers will enjoy up to 25 per cent discount on select groceries and household items, including free delivery.

Speaking on the promo, Sheba Alogbo, Head, Innovation and Growth, FoodCo, stated that the 2021 edition is the fifth in the series and will hold across all brand outlets as well as the eCommerce site.

She said: “We are pleased to announce the start of the 2021 edition of the FoodCo Festival of Savings Promo from July 16. The 10-day savings bonanza gives us opportunity to once again reward our teeming customers for their support through the years. For 39 years, the FoodCo brand has maintained its promise of offering top quality products at affordable prices. Festival of Savings gives us the opportunity to reinforce that commitment with extra low prices that are hard to beat anywhere else. d.

Meanwhile, FoodCo recently launched its latest store in Moniya, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The new outlet brings to a total of 13, the number of brand stores spread across Lagos and Ibadan.

