By Job Osazuwa

It was a day of undiluted joy for staff of E&C Logistics Limited as the company rewarded staff cutting across different categories.

The recognition, promotion, cash and gifts went to the most diligent staff, as well as those with long service and most outstanding departments and partners.

The event, which took place on April 9 in Lagos, was to mark the company’s annual staff awards celebration.

Many of the beneficiaries expressed joy, as some got double cash reward, one from E & C Logistics and another from the CEO, New Planet Resorts Limited. They stated that, in spite of the nation’s economic and security challenges, the director went ahead to reward staff.

The event had in attendance some partners of the company, namely, Ogunyemi Jeremiah, Nneka Nwaizugbo, Jecinta Agu, Mbadugha Benedicta, Aloysius Chinedu and many others.

Giving an insight into the birth of the company, Mr. Pious Jukpor, the human resourcs manager, said that the company started in March 2005 in People’s Republic of China, with the production of building materials, purchasing agency, air cargo, and shipping.

He said that Mr. Dicky Lin from Guandong, China, gave birth to Easy Way, while Chudybest General Trading kicked off from Dubai in the same year 2005 with a similar business.

The initiator of Chudybest, Mr. Johnmary C.N. Anogolu, said having the same goal with Mr. Lin, he decided to join his vision in 2010 in China. Their coming together gave birth to the multinational company known today as E&C Logistics.

“We have grown to a staff force of over 200 personnel in China and Africa, this is excluding about 200 other workers involved in offloading containers anytime they arrive,” he said.

Those who received the long service award with cash were Egboworomo Omosule, Oraegbunam Joseph, Elias Iseoluwa, Ifeyinwa Ozonwankwo and Nneka Nwaizugbo.

Mr. Joseph Oraegbunam, one of the beneficiaries, appreciated the aggressive support of the company and the director, Mr. Anogolu, particularly by motivating and rewarding the staff in such a hard time. He said that they never expected this year’s event owing to the escalating harsh economic conditions and social unrest in the country, but because the company prioritized the welfare of workers, that prompted the director to surpass the expectations of workers this year.

Some of the staff were promoted while others also got their salary increased by 50 per cent.

Ghana branch won the best branch of the year, while Customer Care won the best department of the year. Other departments came shining with different awards.

All the beneficiaries went home with gifts and cash.

In his vote of thanks, Anagolu said his secret was that there was no impossibility when God was involved.

He said: “We started 10 years ago. When we started, we could not load a half container. But today, we can be proud of 76 containers. All these happened with God of all possibility and through hard work and determination.”