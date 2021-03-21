By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A logistics firm, Mainland Cargo Options Limited, has approached the Federal High Court, Lagos, seeking an order to wind up BUA Group Limited over the alleged failure of the company to offset its debt.

The firm said in an application that the order sought is due to BUA Group’s seeming inability to pay the sum of N36,257, 906.56, which is the balance of N44,771,203.02, an amount accrued from various logistics services it rendered to the company between September 2018 and April 2019.

Mainland Cargo Options stated that at the completion of the said services, the respondent only paid N10 million on March 27, 2019, allegedly failing to offset the balance of N36,257,906.56.

The logistics firm held that despite several efforts pleading with the company (BUA) to pay the balance, the respondent has neglected and refused to pay any part of the amount owed for two years.

The petitioner stated the respondent (BUA Group) has become insolvent and unable to pay its indebtedness amounting to N36,257,906.56 for the services rendered for over two years now.

It asked the court to declare BAU Group insolvent and unable to pay its debts and to wind it up.

The firm also asked the court for an order appointing a reputable chartered accounting firm as liquidators of the company.

The petitioner in an affidavit on non-multiplicity of action on the same subject matter deposed to by Damilola Badejo, a litigation clerk in the law firm of Salawu, Akingbolu & Co, said that, except where otherwise stated, all the facts deposed to in the affidavit were within his personal knowledge, information and belief.

He stated that he was informed by one Chinasa Uka, a representative of the petitioner, at their office on March 3 that there is no multiplicity of action on the subject matter of the suit; adding that the suit is the only suit filed by the petitioner/applicant against the respondent in respect of the subject matter of the suit.

BUA Group is yet to file any response to the suit while no date has been fixed for its hearing.